APUS Appoints Dr. Nicholas Wernicki As New Dean For The School Of Arts, Humanities, And Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dr. Wernicki is uniquely suited to lead our School of Arts, Humanities, and Education, as he comes to us with strong experience in both academic operations and academic affairs," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Provost, APUS. "His track record of academic excellence makes him an ideal fit to help prepare our global students for tomorrow's challenges."

Over the last decade, Dr. Wernicki has held several leadership and teaching roles at three liberal arts colleges. At Santa Fe Community College, he was Associate Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development for almost two years. There, he also helped launch a non-profit workforce development subsidiary to the College. Prior to that, Dr. Wernicki served as a Dean at Albright College, where he was also an Associate Professor of Philosophy. Beforehand, Dr. Wernicki was a Dean at Delaware County Community College.

"I am both humbled and honored to help shape the leaders of tomorrow at American Public University and American Military University," said Dr. Wernicki. "I am inspired by the school's deep commitment to student success and excited to further advance scholarly initiatives in support of that commitment."

Dr. Wernicki succeeds Dr. Michelle Newman, Vice Provost of Academic Operations, who was serving as Interim Dean. He joins three other deans at APUS: Dr. Jeremi Bauer, Dean, Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business; Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean, School of Health Sciences, and Dean, School of Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM); and Dr. Julie Rouge, Dean, School of Security and Global Studies.

Dr. Wernicki earned his Ph.D. in Philosophical and Theological Studies from Drew University. He has an M.Phil. in Philosophical and Theological Studies, also from Drew University. He has his M.A. in Liberal Studies from Villanova University, and a B.S. in Marketing from DeSales University.

The School's Arts, Humanities and Education Faculty Search Committee was instrumental in the hiring process.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 33-year history and vibrant community of over 155,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1. APUS is in the top 22% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,396 colleges and universities nationwide, based on data collected by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2025)2.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI ). For more information, visit .

1 APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Ranking based on the most recent data available (2021-2022 cohort) showing students' median earnings 20 years following their initial enrollment at APUS.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

