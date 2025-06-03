Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders

Foraxi , a leading global Forex trading platform, has announced the launch of the world's first Trading Fund Insurance Plan , marking a significant milestone in the financial trading industry. This innovative plan aims to provide traders with unprecedented protection, allowing them to engage in the Forex market with enhanced confidence and financial security.

The Trading Fund Insurance Plan is designed to mitigate trading risks by offering a unique safety net. Under this plan, traders who open a TIF Account with a minimum deposit of $1,000 and complete 25 lots on XAUUSD will receive their initial deposit refunded if they incur a loss after completing the required trading volume. The refund is fully withdrawable, with no hidden conditions attached.

Key features of the Trading Fund Insurance Plan include:



Flexible Profit Withdrawals - Traders can withdraw profits at any time, without restrictions.

No Capital Lock-In - Users maintain full control over their funds, with real-time monitoring and transparency.

Scalable Lot Requirements - Options include 25 lots for $1,000 or 250 lots for $10,000, offering flexibility for traders of all levels. No Hidden Terms or Conditions - The plan is fully transparent and trader-friendly.

The launch of this plan represents Foraxi's dedication to supporting both novice and experienced traders in navigating the complexities of the Forex market. The platform's intuitive design and innovative features position it as a trusted partner for traders worldwide.

For more information about the Trading Fund Insurance Plan and how to get started, users can visit .

About Foraxi

Tags: Bitcoin , Blockchain , Crypto , Exchange , Finance , Forex , Gold , Indices , New