U.S.-Saudi Officials Hold Urgent Talks on Regional Concerns
(MENAFN) On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio connected by phone with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud to address pressing regional concerns, the State Department confirmed.
According to spokesperson Tammy Bruce, their conversation covered critical topics including ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, efforts to stabilize Syria, and the escalating situation in Gaza.
Bruce also noted that Rubio expressed gratitude to Bin Farhan for Saudi Arabia’s warm reception during President Donald Trump’s recent visit.
Last month, Trump convened his inaugural summit with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.
During the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum, Trump declared his intent to lift the “brutal and crippling” U.S. sanctions on Syria, aiming to provide the nation “a chance at greatness.”
