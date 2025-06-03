Montway Auto Transport's Mark Scholl Drives Operational Excellence As Moving Season Heats Up

Scholl's Leadership Aligns Operations, Digital Tools, and a People-First Strategy to Meet Rising Vehicle

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As household relocations and seasonal moves surge during peak moving season, Montway Auto Transport is reinforcing its five-star service commitment through the leadership of Mark Scholl, Executive Vice President of Operations and Retail Sales. Since arriving at Montway in 2018, Scholl has been instrumental in scaling the company's core operations - sales, dispatch, and customer support - while steering more than 250,000 customers through a seamless vehicle-shipping journey every year.

Today's auto logistics landscape faces ongoing challenges, such as cyclical demand shifts, route fluctuations, and rising fuel costs. Now in moving season, Scholl and his team are focused on ensuring Montway's operations deliver the agility, transparency, and responsiveness customers expect as they prepare for increases in cross-country relocations, military moves, and snowbird transitions.

"Peak moving season brings a rush of first-time shippers, and our job is to make a complex process feel effortless," said Scholl. "Whether it's an online vehicle purchase or a summer relocation, we guide customers every step of the way with transparent pricing, digital support tools, and a people-first service model."

Scholl's strategy empowers customers with both real-time visibility and human support. Under his leadership, Montway has integrated platforms like Salesforce AgentForce and Ship to enable online booking, personalized communication, and flexible service options. These tools simplify the planning, pricing, and logistics of auto transport, to create a seamless, 5-star experience for customers navigating the process for the first time.

"Mark brings both vision and precision to Montway's operations," said Christine Matson, Executive Vice President of Marketing. "He's not only scaled our infrastructure to meet growing demand but also elevated the customer experience, particularly during high-volume periods like summer moving season."

Scholl's deep experience in business operations and team leadership has helped solidify Montway's reputation for high-touch service built on respect, reliability, and strategic innovation. Today, Montway stands as an industry leader with an A+ BBB rating, a Net Promoter Score of 75, nearly double the industry average, and nearly 80,000 five-star reviews.

Discover more about Mark Scholl at Montway's Executive Team and explore Montway Auto Transport's innovative solutions by visiting .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit

