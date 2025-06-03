403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel, Germany collides on genocidal campaign on Gaza
(MENAFN) Germany has revealed that it has authorized weapons exports to Israel overall nearly USD545,000,000 dollars since October 2023. Between October 7, 2023, and May 13, 2025, the government granted licenses amounting to approximately USD554.3 million dollars for military deliveries to Israel, as reported in official parliamentary responses.
The approved shipments cover a wide array of defense equipment, including weapon systems, ammunition, radar and communication technologies, as well as components for armored vehicles.
However, the German authorities have shared limited specifics regarding these exports. This restraint stems from a Federal Constitutional Court decision that limits the disclosure of details that might expose Israel’s current military capabilities or operational needs. Officials explained that revealing such information could jeopardize Germany’s diplomatic relations.
Recently, the German Foreign Minister mentioned that Berlin might reconsider and possibly impose stricter controls on future arms sales to Israel, given the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The conflict has resulted in devastating casualties; according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 54,470 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, in what has been described as a genocidal campaign.
Israeli military action in Gaza resumed on March 18, resulting in over 4,200 deaths and nearly 12,700 injuries, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement established earlier in January.
Furthermore, in November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister and former Defense Minister, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice tied to its military activities in the Gaza Strip.
The approved shipments cover a wide array of defense equipment, including weapon systems, ammunition, radar and communication technologies, as well as components for armored vehicles.
However, the German authorities have shared limited specifics regarding these exports. This restraint stems from a Federal Constitutional Court decision that limits the disclosure of details that might expose Israel’s current military capabilities or operational needs. Officials explained that revealing such information could jeopardize Germany’s diplomatic relations.
Recently, the German Foreign Minister mentioned that Berlin might reconsider and possibly impose stricter controls on future arms sales to Israel, given the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The conflict has resulted in devastating casualties; according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 54,470 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, in what has been described as a genocidal campaign.
Israeli military action in Gaza resumed on March 18, resulting in over 4,200 deaths and nearly 12,700 injuries, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement established earlier in January.
Furthermore, in November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister and former Defense Minister, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice tied to its military activities in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment