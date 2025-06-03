403
MAJID AL FUTTAIM ADVANCES VISION FOR FOREST LIVING AT GHAF WOODS BY ANNOUNCING A DEDICATED TREE NURSERY AND APPOINTMENT OF CONTRACTOR
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE, June 3, 2025: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, today announced two significant milestones for its forest living concept, Ghaf Woods – the establishment of a dedicated tree nursery to support the project’s biophilic design concept and the appointment of Innovo Build as the main contractor for its first two phases.
With Ghaf Woods set to become a model for sustainable forest living in Dubai, the nursery will be the cornerstone of this vision, where thousands of native and climate-resilient tree species will be grown and nurtured over the next 18 months. Today, the nursery is home to more than 10,000 trees with that figure set to increase to 20,000 and 105,000 shrubs by May 2026. It will eventually grow to house up to 30,000 trees, which will then be transported and replanted across Ghaf Woods.
As part of this exciting journey, the AED 49 million nursery contract has been awarded to Barari Natural Resources, part of Mawarid Holding Investment, who will manage and oversee the trees care and cultivation throughout this journey. The facility will be home to a diverse selection of climate-suitable species, including Acacias, Citrus, Ficus, Melia, Phoenix, Tecomella, Ziziphus, and the iconic Ghaf. All species have been procured from Egypt (Nile Delta), India, Thailand, and the UAE – including Fujairah, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi.
Ghaf Woods is redefining the concept of living with nature and this milestone is a demonstration of the unique offering it brings. The development’s forest ecosystem is set to outnumber residents and serve as a vital ‘Green Lung’ delivering up to 20% cleaner air and temperatures up to five degrees Celsius cooler than other areas of the city. These trees will also play a critical role in reducing soil erosion, conserving water, and shaping shaded pathways and green corridors throughout the community.
Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “The concept of Ghaf Woods has been years in the making with a vision for sustainable living at the core. Since its unveiling one year ago, there’s been a clear and growing demand from people who are looking for communities that foster a deeper connection with nature and the environment. Our investment in a purpose-built tree nursery, and the partnership with Barari Natural Resources and Mawarid Holding Investment, is a vital step in bringing this vision to life. We’re also proud to be working with Innovo Build on the delivery of the Celia, Serra, and Lacina clusters. It is through collaborations like these that we are setting a new benchmark for how nature, lifestyle and premium living can meaningfully coexist.”
Kashif Shamsi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mawarid Holding Investment said: “This nursery is a critical foundation for the forest ecosystem at Ghaf Woods. Our focus is not only on scale but also on biodiversity, resilience, and ensuring every tree contributes meaningfully to the project’s long-term environmental impact. As one of the largest plant nursery operators in the GCC, we are proud to collaborate on one of the region’s most forward-looking developments, and excited to see the landscape grow from the ground up.”
Meanwhile, Innovo Build has been awarded the AED 1.7 billion contract for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Ghaf Woods, including the construction and completion of 13 buildings with a shared podium level across the Celia, Serra, and Lacina clusters. Known for their expertise in sustainable, high-quality developments, Innovo Build’s portfolio spans luxury residences, villa communities, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure.
With sustainability at the heart of its operations, Innovo Build will focus on Ghaf Woods’ forest living concept, blending contemporary architecture with immersive natural surroundings to create a new standard for urban living in Dubai.
Sameh Fam, Chief Executive Officer, Innovo Build said: “We are proud to partner with Majid Al Futtaim to deliver the early phases of a development as visionary as Ghaf Woods – a project that reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and community-centric design. This project redefines traditional construction, and requires us to build in harmony with nature, not around it. Our team will approach this landmark development with the precision, care and focus on sustainability that cements us as a contractor of choice in UAE.”
Spanning 738,000 square metres off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village, Ghaf Woods will feature over 7,000 premium units, including one, two, and three-bedroom residences and penthouses.
Prioritising wellness, Ghaf Woods promises residents eight kilometres of walking trails, a three-and-a-half-kilometre biking loop, resort-style pools, fitness facilities, family-friendly gardens, and a yoga pavilion. The community will also be home to Majid Al Futtaim’s signature multi-purpose hub, Distrikt, which features a curated selection of retail and farm-to-table dining experiences.
For more information on phase three of Ghaf Woods, please visit ghafwoods.com.
