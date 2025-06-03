403
More than 150 murdered in devastating flooding in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Flooding in central Nigeria has claimed at least 153 lives, local officials confirmed on Saturday, with search-and-rescue operations still underway. Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), reported that the disaster struck the town of Mokwa following heavy rains that began late Wednesday and continued through Thursday.
The floods have displaced over 3,000 people and affected 503 households and 265 homes, with three communities entirely washed away. In response, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) held a stakeholder meeting in Niger State on Friday to coordinate relief efforts.
President Bola Tinubu has ordered NEMA and security forces to intensify rescue operations in the worst-hit areas. He has also instructed the National Orientation Agency to boost public awareness campaigns in flood-prone regions to enhance preparedness for future emergencies.
Earlier in April, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, warned that 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory face high flood risks, noting that climate change is causing floods to become more frequent and severe. Coastal and riverine states like Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, and Rivers are especially vulnerable to rising sea levels and tidal surges, threatening fishing, wildlife, and navigation.
Mokwa, a key trade hub connecting northern agricultural producers with southern traders, was severely affected by the flooding. Nigeria’s rainy season, which typically begins in April, often brings flooding risks.
Last September, floods also ravaged northeastern Nigeria’s Borno State, killing dozens and displacing thousands. Over 1,000 people were rescued and more than 70,000 displaced individuals were sheltered in camps, according to Sirajo Garba, NEMA’s northeast coordinator.
