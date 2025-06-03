Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bus Accident in Czech Republic Injures Over Twenty, Mostly Children

2025-06-03 07:42:26
(MENAFN) A bus accident in the Olomouc region of eastern Czech Republic injured more than 20 people on Tuesday morning, emergency responders and police reported.

The crash took place on the road between the villages of Zlate Hory and Mikulovice. According to police statements posted on social media platform X near midday, "While driving down to the parking lot, the bus left the road and crashed into a tree."

Almost 50 passengers were aboard the bus, the majority of whom were children. Regional emergency medical services confirmed that 21 children and one teacher suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

Firefighters from the local area responded swiftly, joined by support teams from neighboring Poland.

Authorities confirmed the bus driver was sober at the time of the incident. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

