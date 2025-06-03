403
Germany Approves Arms Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) Germany has confirmed that it authorized nearly EURO500 million in weapons sales to Israel since October 2023.
Between October 7, 2023, and May 13, 2025, the German government issued export permits for military equipment destined for Israel, amounting to a total of EURO485.1 million (approximately USD554.3 million).
This disclosure came in response to a formal inquiry submitted by the Left Party in the Bundestag.
The licensed shipments consist of a wide array of defense-related gear.
These include "weapons systems, ammunition, radar and communication devices," as well as components for "armored vehicles."
The range of approved items underscores the depth of military cooperation between Germany and Israel during this period.
However, the government noted that it has limited the details provided regarding the types of arms involved.
It cited a ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court that restricts the release of information which might expose "Israel’s current military capabilities or needs."
Officials emphasized that sharing such specifics could jeopardize Germany’s international diplomatic relationships.
In a related development, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated last week that the government might reconsider future arms transfers to Israel.
This reconsideration is due to Israel's continued military operations in the Gaza Strip, raising ethical and political concerns.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, "at least 54,470 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023."
Hostilities reignited on March 18, when the Israeli military resumed its offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Since then, 4,201 people have lost their lives and nearly 12,652 have been injured, breaking a previously established ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement from January.
