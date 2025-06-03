Russia Base Strike A Stark Warning For US Forces On Guam

MENAFN - Asia Times) Ukraine's deep strike on Russia's bomber bases sends a warning that the US risks a similar blow in Guam, where exposed airfields and fragmented defenses leave it open to a Chinese first strike.

In what has been dubbed Russia's“Pearl Harbor,” Ukraine attacked five Russian strategic airbases , damaging multiple aircraft and destroying possibly irreplaceable Soviet-era strategic bombers. The Ukrainian operation, which reportedly took 18 months to plan, saw truck-launched suicide drones wreaking havoc on unprotected bomber aircraft on the ground deep in Russian territory.

The War Zone (TWZ) quotes an initial statement from Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff, which states that the drones hit 41 aircraft and destroyed 13 in the attack. TWZ notes that losing the Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers, which are long out of production, and the costly-to-produce Tu-160 would severely degrade Russia's cruise missile strike capability and nuclear deterrent.

The report notes that despite Russia's use of blast walls, decoys, air defenses and improvised tactics, such as placing tires on bomber wings, the lack of hardened aircraft shelters -which are likely unfeasible for large bombers-appears to have yielded mixed results at best.

However, the results of the Ukrainian drone attack beg the question of why Russia hasn't built better defenses for its strategic airbases.

The Russian defense site Top War explains that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START 3) required strategic bombers to be parked in the open, allowing satellite and inspection-based verification to prevent miscalculations between the US and Russia.

Although Russia suspended its participation in START 3, Top War notes that Russia still complies with its terms in practice by keeping its strategic bombers on standby – a vulnerability that Ukraine exploited.