Magnus Carlsen gets dramatically upset after astonishing defeat to Gukesh
(MENAFN) In a dramatic upset at the Norway Chess tournament on Sunday, 19-year-old world champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Magnus Carlsen in classical chess for the first time, prompting a rare display of frustration from the former world number one.
Carlsen appeared to be in control for much of the game and seemed on track for a second straight win over the young Indian star. However, a critical endgame blunder changed the course of the match. Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh executed a daring queen sacrifice and later capitalized on a knight blunder by Carlsen on move 52. The game ended with Carlsen resigning on move 62.
Visibly upset, Carlsen punched the table after resigning. He quickly apologized, offered a congratulatory pat on Gukesh’s back, and exited the venue abruptly.
“There wasn’t much I could do, it was just clearly lost,” Gukesh told Sportstar. “I tried to make things tricky. Honestly, 99 out of 100 times I would have lost. It was just a lucky day.”
Earlier in the event, Carlsen had posted on X after beating Gukesh in the first round, saying, “When you come at the king, you best not miss.” Gukesh has now become only the second Indian to beat Carlsen in the tournament’s history, following Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s victory in May 2024.
The win marked Gukesh’s first classical triumph over Carlsen and their first face-off at this time control since Gukesh became world champion. It also marked Carlsen’s return to individual classical chess after nearly a year. With the win, Gukesh climbed to third place in the standings with 8.5 points, just behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.
