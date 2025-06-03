Cloudian To Showcase Industry-Leading AI Storage Solutions At NVIDIA GTC Paris At Vivatech 2025

Cloudian to exhibit at NVIDIA GTC Paris (June 10-12) showcasing HyperStore object storage with 35GB/sec performance and GPUDirect support for AI workloads.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudian , Inc., the leader in enterprise-grade object storage solutions, today announced its participation at NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech 2025, taking place June 10-12, 2025 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Attendees can visit Cloudian at booth S41 in Hall 7 to learn how the company's scalable storage solutions are accelerating AI workloads and enhancing data management for organizations worldwide.

As a Storage Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Cloudian delivers breakthrough performance for AI training and inference workloads with its HyperStore object storage platform. The solution provides exceptional throughput speeds of up to 35GB/sec read performance per node, scalable to TBs/sec, enabling organizations to feed data to GPU clusters at the speeds required for today's demanding AI applications.

"AI workloads demand exceptional storage performance, and Cloudian is setting new benchmarks in this space," said Jon Toor, CMO at Cloudian. "Our presence at GTC Paris underscores our commitment to providing the high-performance infrastructure needed to power next-generation AI applications."

Cloudian will showcase its leadership in NVIDIA GPUDirect for object storage, which enables direct data transfers between GPU memory and Cloudian HyperStore storage systems. This groundbreaking capability eliminates traditional bottlenecks, reducing latency and accelerating AI model training times.

GTC attendees visiting booth S41 will learn how Cloudian's object storage solutions provide:

.Industry-leading performance to 35GB/sec read throughput per node

.Native NVIDIA GPUDirect support for direct data path to GPUs

.Exabyte-level scalability for growing AI datasets

.Enterprise-grade security with comprehensive data protection features

.Native S3 API compatibility for seamless integration with AI frameworks

To schedule a meeting with Cloudian experts at GTC Paris, please click here.

For more information about Cloudian, visit cloudian, or download a full-stack Cloudian reference architecture for AI here.

About Cloudian

Cloudian provides an exabyte-scalable data platform optimized for AI workloads, data protection, and advanced analytics. The company's HyperStore solution delivers native S3 API compatibility, government-verified security, and industry-leading performance, enabling organizations to efficiently manage massive datasets across distributed environments. This combination makes Cloudian the ideal foundation for data-intensive applications that drive business innovation and competitive advantage. Learn more at .

