Konsolidator launches financial data warehouse - Built for finance, not IT

Today, Konsolidator announces the launch of its financial data warehouse, designed specifically for CFOs and finance teams. Built to tackle the data overload facing finance departments, the solution delivers structured, reliable data for reporting without relying on internal IT resources. Part of the product pillar from the company's 2025–2027“Resilient Growth” strategy, the data warehouse utilizes Konsolidator's core expertise in financial reporting.

A new foundation for financial data

Konsolidator's financial data warehouse taps into Konsolidator's existing experience in financial reporting. The purpose of Konsolidator's financial data warehouse is to give finance professionals a clean, structured view of their data, ready for reporting and decision-making. Finance teams today face a clear problem: too much data, from too many systems, and no clear way to use it. ERP systems, CRMs, spreadsheets, and planning tools provide complexity instead of insight.

“It's no longer about access to data-it's about making sense of it. You need a solution built for finance, not developers,” says Lars Højer Paaske, Head of Product at Konsolidator.

A solution for teams without the internal IT resources

The financial data warehouse is designed for finance teams who want control over their data, without needing internal or external IT experts to build and maintain infrastructure. Fully integrated with Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, the solution enables advanced analytics, transaction-level transparency, and automated reporting workflows. Many companies lack the internal expertise to build or maintain a data warehouse. Konsolidator's hosted solution has built-in governance, security, and compliance-so finance teams can focus on insight, not infrastructure.

2025-2027 strategy: Broader product offerings

The financial data warehouse is, together with the upcoming FP&A tool, part of Konsolidator's broader“Build, Buy or Partner” approach. It is one of four strategic pillars of the Resilient Growth strategy and the first step in launching The Konsolidator Suite-our new platform approach that gives finance teams end-to-end control over their data, from consolidation to reporting, and fits into a more holistic view of finance digital ecosystems.

We're building solutions that make CFOs better with reliable data, not just in the monthly reporting, but to feed into the overall strategy.

“This is the first step into something bigger,” says CEO Claus Finderup Grove .“We're moving beyond 'just being a consolidation product' to become a central part of the entire finance department. We believe finance teams already have the right skills and data-they just need the right tools to use it.”

