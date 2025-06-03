Mindset AI Appoints Former Salesforce Exec Pip White As Non-Executive Director
White is a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience leading commercial operations and driving growth for global SaaS and enterprise technology companies. She has held senior roles at The Access Group, Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she oversaw multi-region sales strategy, go-to-market execution, and post-acquisition integration.
Most recently, she led global sales operations at The Access Group. Prior to that, she served as SVP & GM of Slack EMEA at Salesforce, playing a key role in integrating Slack post-acquisition and unlocking new revenue streams across the region.
Alongside her executive career, White serves on the boards of Pavilion, techUK, and Boardwave, supporting innovation and leadership across the broader tech ecosystem.
Barrie Hadfield, CEO & Co-founder of Mindset AI, said:
“Pip is one of the most respected leaders in the industry. Her experience speaks for itself, but just as impressive is the lasting impact she's had on the teams and businesses she's supported. We're incredibly fortunate to welcome her to Mindset. Her insight and leadership will be invaluable as we scale, particularly across our go-to-market efforts. This is a pivotal moment for our business, and Pip's support will help shape the next phase of our journey.”
Pip White said:
“Mindset AI is helping SaaS teams launch AI features 10x faster than their competitors - a solution I can genuinely appreciate, having spent much of my career leading go-to-market teams in tech. What stood out to me was the transparency of the leadership and the pace the team is moving at. I'm delighted to join Mindset at such an exciting point - both for the company and for AI more broadly. I'm looking forward to working with the team, sharing what I can, and supporting them through this next stage of growth.”
