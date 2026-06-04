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Trump Signals Progress in Iran Talks, Hints at Possible Deal Timeline
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said that ongoing negotiations with Iran are progressing positively, describing the diplomatic process as “very well,” according to remarks made during a White House briefing.
Speaking to reporters, Trump responded to questions about the status of a ceasefire involving Iran following recent regional developments. He downplayed the impact of the latest incident, stating, “They did something, not a big deal. We got it. We nipped it in the bud very quickly, as we do with the greatest military in the world.”
At the same time, tensions in the region remain high. According to reports, Kuwait has said that Iranian strikes caused casualties and damage to key infrastructure, including diplomatic sites, while reserving what it described as its full right to respond.
Despite this, Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic progress, saying, “I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually very well,” and suggesting that developments could advance “over the weekend.”
He also indicated that a potential agreement with Iran may be nearing completion, stating that the country is “pretty close to signing a paper.”
In his comments, Trump linked potential diplomatic breakthroughs to regional de-escalation, suggesting that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would follow immediately after any agreement is finalized. He also noted that the United States is attempting to separate negotiations over the waterway from ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.
The remarks come amid continued instability in parts of the Middle East, where both diplomatic efforts and military tensions remain active in parallel.
Speaking to reporters, Trump responded to questions about the status of a ceasefire involving Iran following recent regional developments. He downplayed the impact of the latest incident, stating, “They did something, not a big deal. We got it. We nipped it in the bud very quickly, as we do with the greatest military in the world.”
At the same time, tensions in the region remain high. According to reports, Kuwait has said that Iranian strikes caused casualties and damage to key infrastructure, including diplomatic sites, while reserving what it described as its full right to respond.
Despite this, Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic progress, saying, “I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually very well,” and suggesting that developments could advance “over the weekend.”
He also indicated that a potential agreement with Iran may be nearing completion, stating that the country is “pretty close to signing a paper.”
In his comments, Trump linked potential diplomatic breakthroughs to regional de-escalation, suggesting that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would follow immediately after any agreement is finalized. He also noted that the United States is attempting to separate negotiations over the waterway from ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.
The remarks come amid continued instability in parts of the Middle East, where both diplomatic efforts and military tensions remain active in parallel.
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