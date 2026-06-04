Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Maldivian FM
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call on Thursday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives HE Iruthisham Adam.
During the call, the two countries discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
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