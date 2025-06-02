Al Bandar Rotana Dubai Creek Offers Eid And Summer Packages

Al Bandar Rotana – Dubai Creek invites guests to celebrate Eid Al Adha and the summer season with two offerings that combine luxury hospitality with culinary indulgence and exclusive value.

From 6th to 8th June 2025, families and friends are welcome to experience a special Eid celebration at Salt & Pepper Restaurant with a brunch designed to reflect the true essence of togetherness. The festive buffet will feature a rich selection of traditional Arabic specialties and international favourites, along with live cooking stations and decadent desserts. Guests can choose to dine in the stylish indoor setting or enjoy the relaxing ambiance of the terrace overlooking the scenic Dubai Creek. The brunch is priced at Dh222 per person and Dh69 per child aged 6 to 12, while children under 6 dine free. The Eid Al Adha brunch will be served daily from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

In addition to the festive celebration, Al Bandar Rotana launches its summer campaign titled“Chasing Sunsets. A New Skyline, A New Story,” offering guests the perfect urban retreat during the warmer months. From 1st June to 31st August 2025, guests booking a three-night stay will enjoy one complimentary night, creating more time for relaxation, exploration, and creating lasting memories. With views of the Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa, elegant rooms, and premium dining options, the hotel presents a perfect mix of luxury and comfort.

Guests can unwind at Gusto, the rooftop Italian restaurant with panoramic skyline views, enjoy golden-hour moments by the infinity pool overlooking the creek, or sip signature drinks at the city's only creekside gastropub. Families are especially welcome, with children under six staying and dining for free, and those aged six to twelve enjoying a fifty percent discount on dining. Rotana Rewards Select members will also benefit from ten percent off at selected restaurants and earn triple points during their stay.

With its central location near Al Seef and Old Dubai, Al Bandar Rotana offers a seamless blend of modern sophistication and traditional charm, making it the ideal destination for both festive occasions and summer escapes.