Egypt's Economic Reset: Signs Of Stabilization And A Path Forward

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Simon Williams, HSBC's Chief Economist for Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), and Helen Belopolsky, HSBC's Global Head of Geopolitical Risk, recently shared their outlook on Egypt's economic trajectory at an exclusive client event held at HSBC Egypt's Head Office in Cairo.

Addressing an audience of nearly 100 business leaders and stakeholders, they discussed Egypt's evolving economic landscape amid regional and global uncertainties. Despite persistent geopolitical challenges, the experts pointed to clear signs of stabilization and emerging opportunities that could accelerate Egypt's economic rebound.

Simon Williams said,“Inflation is stabilizing, the currency is holding, the budget deficit is easing, and interest rates are starting to fall. But while this means Egypt's rebalancing is now well underway, ongoing policy discipline will be key to complete the process, particularly with Suez revenues, the energy sector under pressure, and geopolitical risks still unresolved.”

Helen Belopolsky said,“As global geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, it is increasingly important for the businesses to adapt to persistent volatility, with Egypt's reform programme well underway, the country is strongly positioned to capitalize on the opportunities emerging from today's shifting geopolitical landscape”

Todd Wilcox, HSBC Egypt Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said,“The fundamental opportunities in Egypt have shifted. Liquidity in the market is improving and trade flows are starting to shift. New investors see Egypt as a manufacturing hub, this will help boost exports and reduce future foreign currency (FX) risk. For 44 years, HSBC has been a trusted partner to businesses in Egypt, and our commitment to their growth and success remains steadfast.

The event fostered valuable dialogue on navigating today's complex economic environment, reinforcing HSBC's role as a trusted advisor and partner in Egypt's growth journey.