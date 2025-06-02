Willie Pake To Headline Australia's First YEEDM Festival

MENAFN - GetNews) Australia's most electrifying country DJ, Willie Pake, is all set to make the nation groove with his signature YEEDM sound.







Australia's trailblazing country-electronic DJ, Willie Pake, is officially set to headline the country's first-ever YEEDM Festival, bringing his high-energy, genre-bending sound to the main stage in a way that's never been seen or heard before.

Hailed as the“freshest country DJ sensation” on the scene, Willie Pake has carved out a sound that seamlessly merges the soul of country with the pulse of electronic music. Known as YEEDM (Yeehaw + EDM), this electrifying style has taken off across streaming platforms and dance floors alike, earning Pake a reputation as the genre's pioneering force.

From remixing Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons, to sharing stages with iconic Australian acts like Shannon Noll, Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly, The Wolfe Brothers, and Taylor Moss, Willie Pake is no stranger to commanding massive crowds and crossing musical boundaries.

“This isn't just a DJ set; this is a movement. YEEDM is about energy, emotion, and giving country fans a place to party like never before,” said Willie Pake ahead of the festival announcement.“It's where boot-scootin' meets bass drops.”

With over 1.95 million plays on standout remixes like Imagine Dragons – Bad Liar (Willie Pake Remix) and viral mashups including Post Malone & Blake Shelton – Pour Me A Drink (Willie Pake Remix), Pake's catalogue is built for dance floors, dive bars, and festival mainstages alike.

YEEDM Festival marks a cultural turning point, bringing together fans of country, EDM, and everything in between. From Outback anthems to Southern synths, Willie Pake's headline performance promises a musical experience that blends banjos with basslines, and fiddles with festival lights.







Attendees can expect a dynamic setlist including:



Morgan Wallen x Post Malone – I Ain't Comin' Back (Willie Pake Remix)

Zac Brown Band x The Chainsmokers – Homegrown x Closer Edit

Rodney Atkins – Caught Up In The Country (Willie Pake Remix) YEEDM Radio Exclusive Mixes

Pake's presence on platforms like SoundCloud , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook continues to grow, with fans tuning in for remix drops, mashup reveals, and sneak peeks of what's next in the world of YEEDM.

Whether you're a country fan, a raver, or just YEEDM-curious, this is one event you don't want to miss. With festival details, dates, and ticketing information dropping soon, fans are encouraged to follow Willie Pake across socials and visit for updates.

About Willie Pake

Willie Pake is a groundbreaking DJ and producer from Australia who fuses the sounds of country and electronic music to create a genre he coined as YEEDM. With over a decade of performance experience and collaborations with Australia's biggest music legends, Pake is redefining the boundaries of both country and dance music. His remixes and original mixes have racked up millions of plays globally, turning line dancing into a high-energy rave experience.