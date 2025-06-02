Kilwins Introduces Chocolate-On-The-Inside Waffle Cones, Taking Ice Cream To The Next Level

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enjoy the Upgrade for Free on National Chocolate Ice Cream Day – June 7, 2025

Petoskey, MI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kilwins , a renowned franchisor of hand-crafted chocolates, fudge, and super-premium ice cream, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: Chocolate-on-the-Inside Waffle Cones. This uniquely Kilwins experience brings together the brand's signature Heritage Dark Chocolate and freshly made, warm waffle cones, creating an indulgent treat that takes enjoyment to a whole new level.

Customers can try the Chocolate-on-the-Inside upgrade for free with the purchase of a waffle cone or waffle bowl of Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream on National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, which is Saturday, June 7. Participating locations are listed here:

The Chocolate-on-the-Inside Waffle Cone is freshly coated in-store while you watch, using Kilwins' exclusive Chocolate on-the-Inside Fountain, which lines the inside of each waffle cone with warm, velvety Kilwins Heritage Chocolate. This exceptional process, which took years to perfect, ensures that every bite delivers the perfect balance of rich, smooth chocolate and crisp, buttery waffle cone – ready to be filled with your favorite flavor of Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream!

“For over 75 years, Kilwins has been dedicated to crafting the finest confections and ice cream, and we're excited to introduce a new way for customers to enjoy our Heritage Chocolate,” said Joe Audia, vice president and general manager of Kilwins Quality Confections.“This new offering combines the warmth of tradition with a fresh, interactive experience-something truly special for chocolate and ice cream lovers alike.”

Freshly made in-store : Customers can watch chocolate cascade through the Chocolate-on-the-Inside Fountain as their waffle cone is coated-to-order with warm, melted Kilwins Heritage Chocolate.

Premium Kilwins Heritage Chocolate : The same rich, Fair Trade CertifiedTM chocolate, made exclusively in the U.S.A. by Kilwins for Kilwins stores, is used in the fountain as well as in Kilwins' signature chocolates and confections. Unique flavor and texture experience : The chocolate remains slightly liquid inside the cone, creating a delightful contrast with Kilwins' Original Recipe Ice Cream.

Several Kilwins locations across the country are now offering this exciting new addition and participating in this promotion, giving customers a delicious new way to enjoy their favorite ice cream flavors. Whether paired with Kilwins' signature Sea-Salt Caramel, Toasted Coconut, or classic Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream, the Chocolate-on-the-Inside Waffle Cone is sure to delight fans of all ages.

Visit to learn more and find a list of participating stores!

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing customers with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Customers can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has 170+ locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 9 consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit

