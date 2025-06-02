Alarming Levels Of Pollution In The Estibaná River In Los Santos Affecting Drinking Water

403
Alarming Levels Of Pollution In The Estibaná River In Los Santos Affecting Drinking Water -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Along the Estibaná River, a sub-basin of the La Villa River, the waters no longer run clear. Authorities have detected severe pollution in the middle and lower basins of the Estibaná River. Inspections conducted last week by Ministry of Health (Minsa) authorities confirmed what residents of Herrera and Los Santos have been complaining about for years: the region's watershed is sick, especially in its middle and lower reaches. The Ministry of Health ordered immediate measures and gave 72 hours to stop the environmental damage.
This is a continuing story so please check in later for updates. Telly at NewsroomPanama
