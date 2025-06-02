Cupshe Delivers Unforgettable Miami Swim Week 2025 Show With Celebrity Lineup Led By Kelsey Anderson, Iskra Lawrence, Jana Craig, Brittany Cartwright, Lexi Wood, And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The runway featured a star-studded cast including Kelsey Anderson, The Bachelor winner and Cupshe's newest brand ambassador, body positive model Iskra Lawrence, Love Island USA's JaNa Craig, Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright, Summer House's Lexi Wood, The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos, Love Island UK's Grace Jackson, influencer sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo, and Love is Blind's Jessica Vestal.

In a surprise moment, Kelsey Anderson made her runway debut in pieces from her co-branded collection, Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson: Summer Postcards. The second drop officially launched online at cupshe following the show.

The runway showcased 65 looks, including styles for men and children, and spotlighted two collections: Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson: Summer Postcards , a romantic take on resort wear with flattering silhouettes and bold prints; and the Miami Swim Week 2025 Collection , a vintage-inspired line featuring floral prints and a vibrant color palette.

Notable attendees included Love Island USA's Kaylor Martin, Serena Page, Kendall Washington, and Olivia Walker, who joined fans, media, and friends of the brand for the milestone celebration.

"This year, we celebrated our ten year anniversary in partnership with so many friends and family of the brand, whether in the audience, watching our livestream, or walking the runway," said Iris Yen, Chief Marketing Officer, Cupshe. "This was an incredible event cherishing our heritage, celebrating where we are now, and driving excitement for our future as we expand globally and deepen relationships with our wonderful Cupshe community."

Most of the swimwear and cover-ups featured in the show are now available to shop at cupshe . Runway imagery available here .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more.

