Situsamc Appoints Mike Benz As Managing Director Of CRE Revenue

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Benz as Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Revenue for the firm's CRE division, effective May 19, 2025. Mr. Benz will report directly to the Head of CRE, Anne Jablonski.

Mr. Benz brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership, with a strong track record of driving revenue growth and launching successful go-to-market strategies across the financial services and real estate technology sectors. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the revenue-generating functions within SitusAMC's CRE business division, including sales, business development, and customer relationship management. He will focus on developing and executing strategies that drive revenue, expand client relationships, and enhance customer satisfaction in alignment with SitusAMC's strategic objectives.

Throughout his career, Mr. Benz has demonstrated a unique ability to scale new verticals, build high-performing global sales teams, and deliver consistent double-digit growth. His leadership will be instrumental in optimizing revenue operations, commercializing new products, and further enhancing SitusAMC's market presence in the CRE space.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to the team," said Jablonski. "His deep expertise in commercial real estate as well as data, analytics, and technology sales, combined with his proven ability to lead global teams and drive strategic growth, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our CRE platform and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About Mike Benz

Mr. Benz joins SitusAMC from Advocate Technologies, an insurance compliance software platform for CRE lenders, where he served as Head of Sales, Real Estate.

Prior to Advocate, Mr. Benz was at Trepp, a CRE focused data and analytics firm, where he most recently served as Global Head of Sales. Over his 10-year tenure at Trepp, he held multiple leadership roles, including SVP of Global Partnerships and Head of US Bank Sales, overseeing sales across the CRE, CMBS, CLO, and banking verticals. Under his leadership, Trepp launched several successful go-to-market strategies, scaled new business lines, and achieved consistent revenue growth while maintaining strong client retention.

Prior to Trepp, Mr. Benz held senior sales roles at EDR (now LightBox), where he led the banking division and successfully transitioned over 600 banks from data clients to SaaS clients. He began his career in mortgage origination, where he averaged $60 million in annual originations and led training programs for new loan officers.

Mr. Benz holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi, a Bachelor of Arts from Iona University, and has completed advanced coursework in real estate investment at Harvard University and NYU's Schack Institute of Real Estate. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences including CREFC, MBA, and ABA, and is widely recognized as a thought leader in the CRE finance space.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit

Press Contact:

Andy Garrett

Head of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SitusAMC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED