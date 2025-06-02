Radiance Technologies Acquires Verus Research To Enhance Capabilities And Grow Customer Base

Radiance Technologies Acquires Verus Research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance), a 100% employee-owned prime contractor that delivers innovative solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community, is proud to announce the acquisition of XL Scientific, LLC (dba Verus Research ), a research and development company headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This acquisition aligns with Radiance's mission to provide tailored scientific and engineering solutions that empower our warfighters and support national security. By integrating Verus Research's expertise and resources, Radiance is better positioned to address its customers' unique challenges while delivering innovative solutions that uphold the highest standards of precision and reliability.

"Radiance continues to invest in our future and the future of our customers," said Bill Bailey, CEO of Radiance. "By joining forces with Verus Research, we add richer capability in a range of cutting-edge defense technologies while fostering our employee-ownership culture."

Together, the two companies have extensive capabilities across multiple domains including directed energy, space, test and training, prototyping, cybersecurity, data science, and AI and machine learning. The addition of Verus Research's nuclear science capabilities represents a significant enhancement to Radiance's portfolio of advanced defense solutions.

By bringing together two established contractors with deep relationships across multiple DoD agencies and programs, the acquisition significantly expands Radiance's customer base. This broader customer portfolio creates new opportunities for cross-collaboration and enhanced service delivery.

Grady Patterson, CEO of Verus Research, leads the research and development contractor in support of an array of DoD customers. Patterson stated, "Becoming a subsidiary of Radiance brings an unmatched depth of capability to our customers whose mission is to protect our great nation. Our companies have aligned values and mission-mindedness that serve our customers' interests."

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Verus Research will maintain operations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, ensuring continuity of service for existing customers while leveraging the combined organization's enhanced capabilities and national presence.

About Verus® Research

Headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., Verus Research is a team of scientists and engineers specializing in the research and development of electromagnetic technology, lasers, microwaves, radio frequency communication, multidisciplinary systems integration, and nuclear systems analysis. Verus Research's clients include defense contractors, military organizations and the armed services, aerospace organizations, technology companies and the national laboratories. Visit Verus Research's website at Verusresearch and follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence. For more information, please visit radiancetech .

