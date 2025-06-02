YU2SHINE Introduces Free Me® EFT Level 2 For Healing Trauma Through Alternative Methods
Advancing Emotional Resilience Through Free mE® EFT Level 2Healing doesn't mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives.” - Akshay DubeyBURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YU2SHINE proudly introduces Free mE® EFT Level 2. Building on the foundational techniques of Level 1, Free mE® EFT Level 2 delves deeper into subconscious patterns and unresolved trauma using the method's exclusive spiral release model. This model allows practitioners to uncover hidden grief loops and emotional sabotage cycles with quantum precision.
Unlike conventional trauma therapies, Free mE® EFT Level 2 integrates intuitive guidance with energy calibration, teaching students to navigate personal shadows while shifting deeply rooted belief systems. The course introduces additional methodologies for dealing with persistent sadness and grief in a format and vibrational clearing sequences unique to the Free mE® approach.
Scientific evidence supports EFT's use for trauma recovery and nervous system regulation (Church et al., 2023). Level 2 expands this with heart-brain harmonization techniques that bridge emotional memory and cellular healing.
To learn more about Free mE® EFT Levels 1–4 and to enroll, visit freemeeft
As a free introduction to this method, individuals are invited to explore MyGiftOffer, where they can access the Quantum Leap ebook and a demonstration of Free mE® EFT.
