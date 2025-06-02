Okuma America Corporation Names Morris Group, Inc. The Okuma Distributor Of The Year For Fiscal 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Okuma Distributor of the Year Award was established to recognize Okuma distributors that exemplify exceptional performance in both selling and servicing Okuma products and services throughout a given year. More specifically, the award criteria focuses on distributor performance across multiple disciplines, including sales, service, engineering, marketing, operations, and finance, all of which are vitally important to supporting Okuma's mission of passionately pursuing a customer for life.

Upon receiving the award, Brad Morris expressed his thoughts, "winning the Okuma Distributor of the Year Award is very meaningful for the entire Morris organization. Each and every day our employees strive to serve our customers and represent the Okuma and Morris brands at the highest levels. We are honored to receive this award, which is a reflection of that commitment to excellence and our partnership".

Morris Group, Inc., has been an Okuma distributor since 1980. When considering the company's longevity, and the 40+ year tenure of serving as an Okuma distributor, Mr. Jim King, Okuma America Corporation's President, CEO & COO, expressed his gratitude for the Morris Group, stating, "At Okuma, valuing meaningful partnerships is one of our corporate values. We are honored to be in partnership with the Morris Group, a company that shares our mission of creating and supporting customers for life by providing exceptional service, support, and expertise."

The award was presented to the Morris Group by Brandon Glenn, Okuma America Corporation's Director of Sales.

About Morris Group, Inc.

Morris Group, Inc. , one of North America's largest machine tool supply networks, owns fifteen independently operated business units. It supplies CNC machine tools and related technologies and services to manufacturers representing virtually every industry segment. Morris Group, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, home of its founding company, The Robert E. Morris Company, which has served the manufacturing industry since 1941. Additional regional offices include Morris Great Lakes (Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania), Morris Midwest (Elgin, Illinois; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Brookyln Park, Minnesota); and Morris South (Charlotte, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama). For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls that drive each machine tool's functionality. In 2014, Okuma launched the Okuma App Store , a centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools and automation systems today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation