403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK is ready for potential conflict in the Arctic
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is gearing up for a heightened military posture, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing a sweeping rearmament initiative as part of a broader Strategic Defense Review. This move, revealed during a major speech, marks a decisive shift in the nation’s defense strategy and aligns with similar military expansions underway across NATO.
As detailed in the new defense framework, the UK plans to significantly bolster its military capabilities. This includes substantial investments in weapons production, long-range missile systems, and other advanced technologies. According to reports, the defense secretary recently stated that these actions are intended to send a strong signal to Moscow, highlighting billions in funding allocated for new munitions infrastructure. Meanwhile, Russian officials have criticized the West for using what they describe as fearmongering to justify increased military budgets.
“We are moving to war-fighting readiness,” Starmer declared during his address at a Glasgow shipyard. He emphasized that the UK’s defense approach will continue to prioritize NATO, asserting a goal to establish Britain as “a battle-ready, armor-clad nation with the strongest alliances and the most advanced capabilities equipped for the decades to come.”
Starmer also claimed that the reorganization would represent the most significant British contribution to NATO since the alliance was established. He committed to making the UK “the fastest innovator in NATO,” with defense research operating at a speed more typical of wartime development. By 2035, the prime minister said these changes would make the military “ten times more lethal.”
In addition to capability upgrades, the government intends to raise defense spending to 3% of the country’s GDP. Starmer described this investment as a shift from the post-Cold War “peace dividend” to a “defense dividend,” emphasizing the creation of thousands of new jobs in the arms industry, including nuclear weapons production.
Starmer attributed the UK’s strategic pivot to ongoing provocations from Russia. He accused Moscow of acting aggressively in British maritime territory, endangering domestic stability, and contributing to economic strain, which he said negatively impacts British workers.
In response to these developments, Russian politician Aleksey Pushkov suggested that Britain is preparing for a potential conflict in the Arctic, accusing major UK political parties of sharing identical views on confronting Russia.
As detailed in the new defense framework, the UK plans to significantly bolster its military capabilities. This includes substantial investments in weapons production, long-range missile systems, and other advanced technologies. According to reports, the defense secretary recently stated that these actions are intended to send a strong signal to Moscow, highlighting billions in funding allocated for new munitions infrastructure. Meanwhile, Russian officials have criticized the West for using what they describe as fearmongering to justify increased military budgets.
“We are moving to war-fighting readiness,” Starmer declared during his address at a Glasgow shipyard. He emphasized that the UK’s defense approach will continue to prioritize NATO, asserting a goal to establish Britain as “a battle-ready, armor-clad nation with the strongest alliances and the most advanced capabilities equipped for the decades to come.”
Starmer also claimed that the reorganization would represent the most significant British contribution to NATO since the alliance was established. He committed to making the UK “the fastest innovator in NATO,” with defense research operating at a speed more typical of wartime development. By 2035, the prime minister said these changes would make the military “ten times more lethal.”
In addition to capability upgrades, the government intends to raise defense spending to 3% of the country’s GDP. Starmer described this investment as a shift from the post-Cold War “peace dividend” to a “defense dividend,” emphasizing the creation of thousands of new jobs in the arms industry, including nuclear weapons production.
Starmer attributed the UK’s strategic pivot to ongoing provocations from Russia. He accused Moscow of acting aggressively in British maritime territory, endangering domestic stability, and contributing to economic strain, which he said negatively impacts British workers.
In response to these developments, Russian politician Aleksey Pushkov suggested that Britain is preparing for a potential conflict in the Arctic, accusing major UK political parties of sharing identical views on confronting Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment