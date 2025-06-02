Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump has worthwhile meeting with congressional

2025-06-02 09:50:59
(MENAFN) A recent, previously undisclosed meeting between Leader Donald Trump and congressional leaders focused on advancing his extensive tax and spending proposal was described by the White House as "productive and moved the ball in the right direction."

According to a White House statement, Trump emphasized the urgency of passing what he calls the "One Big Beautiful Bill" without delay. "The President reiterated how critical it is for the country to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill as quickly as possible," said representative Karoline Leavitt.

Although the meeting was not listed on the President's official agenda, it took place amid efforts to build momentum for the expansive legislation, which has drawn resistance from various factions within Trump's own party.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to manage dissent among conservatives who are skeptical of the bill’s broad measures. These include deep tax and spending cuts, a USD5 trillion dollars debt ceiling increase, expanded funding for border enforcement, and significant reductions in regulatory oversight.

The bill initially failed to pass out of committee after several Republicans aligned with Democrats to vote it down. However, a rare Sunday evening session allowed it to advance when some of the earlier opponents abstained by voting "present," enabling the bill to proceed to a full House vote.

Some members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Rep. Chip Roy, have indicated they expect further compromises before offering their support in the upcoming floor vote.

Meanwhile, Rep. Thomas Massie continues to reject the bill outright, citing concerns over its potential to escalate the national debt.

