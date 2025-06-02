Harness Named A Leader In Devops Platforms By Independent Research Firm, Q2 2025 Evaluation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the AI DevOps PlatformTM Company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025 . Harness received the highest possible scores in the " AI Infusion ", " Innovation ", and " Vision " criteria.

In its evaluation, Forrester noted that Harness has "a vision of AI throughout the SDLC, a focus on security, and cloud cost self-service tools [that] bring a strong mix of business value and developer experience."

"For us, this recognition from Forrester is a major validation of the platform we've built and the strategy we're executing – one that infuses AI into every aspect of software delivery, to simplify and accelerate it for every engineering team," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. "Enterprises are under pressure to deliver software faster without compromising quality or security, and AI is the key to achieving that. Harness is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of every software engineering team."

The Forrester WaveTM evaluates 11 of the most significant DevOps providers across 26 criteria, ranking them based on their current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. Harness received the highest scores possible across 14 criteria, including:



Build Automation and CI: delivering fast, reliable build and deployment automation at scale, with advanced support for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



AI infusion: empowering developers, operators, and leaders with intelligent assistance for debugging, testing, release engineering, and governance.



Infrastructure as Code and Environment Management: with seamless integration into major IaC tools and Kubernetes for robust cloud-native automation.

Innovation and Vision: driven by a differentiated roadmap, strong developer tooling, and forward-looking investments in Database DevOps, self-service FinOps, and modular extensibility.

The Forrester report noted, "Customers felt they got the excellent attention they needed and had more influence on the roadmap than they might have had with a larger vendor."

"Harness has been a great partner in our DevOps journey," said Steve Day, CTO of National Australia Bank (NAB). "Their team moves fast, listens closely, and delivers real value. We've always seen them as a leader in this space, and it's great to see that reflected in Forrester's latest Wave."

This recognition marks a major milestone in Harness's evolution, reinforcing its role in helping engineering teams move faster without compromise. As enterprises adopt AI, modernize infrastructure, and reduce developer toil, Harness offers a consistent foundation for governance, policy, and streamlined automation across the software delivery lifecycle.

Following its recent merger with Traceable and prior acquisition of Split , Harness continues to expand its reach as the only AI DevOps solution built to unify the entire software delivery lifecycle – from build to deploy, from test to secure.

To read the full Forrester WaveTM: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025 report, visit .

About Harness

Harness is the AI DevOps platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers like United Airlines, Citibank, and Choice Hotels accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco and is backed by industry-leading investors like Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

