Thousands Head Back to Syria After Assad’s Regime Collapse
(MENAFN) Thousands of Syrians are returning to their homeland after enduring years of displacement, as calm and order begin to take root in the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad’s regime collapse.
Following Assad’s downfall, which ended decades of Baath Party rule, a sense of renewed hope is drawing civilians back—despite widespread devastation in many areas.
For years, millions escaped the violence and destruction by fleeing to nearby countries, driven out by one of the region’s worst humanitarian crises under Assad’s leadership.
“We lived in extremely harsh conditions in refugee camps. But now we thank God that our land was liberated,” said Mohammad Rahmon, who returned to his native village of Kafar Sijnah, located in southern Idlib, after six years in exile.
“We are returning to our home country even if it was destroyed.”
The village, heavily damaged by regime bombings, no longer resembles the place Rahmon once called home. Still, he plans to set up a tent on the ruins of his former house, signaling his unwavering commitment to rebuilding life in Syria.
Fellow resident Al-Rezzaq Mohammed also described the misery they endured after fleeing in 2019.
“We have suffered a lot amid harsh weather conditions and a lack of infrastructure,” said Mohammed.
“Now we are returning to our village despite the destruction. Because no matter how hard life is in the village, it is more dignified than the life of displacement,” he said.
He explained that the destruction was nearly total—some homes demolished by airstrikes, others looted or deliberately vandalized during the chaos.
“However, the pleasure and the joy of returning overshadowed the sorrows of the destruction,” he added.
Assad, who had ruled Syria for almost 25 years, fled to Russia in December, officially marking the end of Baathist rule that had gripped Syria since 1963.
In a significant political shift, opposition figure Ahmad al-Sharaa assumed the role of transitional president in January, leading a new chapter in Syria’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.
