Azerbaijan's Own To Compete In Baku's Inaugural UFC Showdown

Tofiq Musayev will participate in the UFC's first historic tournament in Azerbaijan, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend .

The Azerbaijani athlete signed a contract with the world's leading mixed martial arts organization and will fight in the UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree tournament.

His opponent is Kyrgyz fighter Miktybek Orolbay in the lightweight category.

Thus, Musayev became the third Azerbaijani fighter to sign a contract with the UFC.

The tournament will take place on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall. The main event of the evening is set to unfold between the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamal Hill, and the seasoned title contender Khalil Rountree. The co-main event of the evening promises to be a real barnburner, featuring a lightweight showdown between Azerbaijani standout Rafael Fiziev and the ever-tough Ignacio Bahamondes from Chile.

Another participant in the tournament, Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadikhov, will also enter the octagon. He will face his Brazilian opponent, Nicolas Motta.