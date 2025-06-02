Vision Films To Release 'The Final Round' Documentary Based On The Book By Lisa Maydwell And Robert W. Lee

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The feature length film also includes interviews with Robert W. Lee, Jr., attorney Gerald Krovatin, Henry Hascup, Lynne Carter, Riddick Bowe, Robert Sciglimpaglia, and the late Shirley Lee.

Synopsis: Robert W. Lee worked his way from humble beginnings washing golf carts in New Jersey to founding the International Boxing Federation (IBF). Working with such greats as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and George Foreman, he was a pioneer in the sport of boxing. But his unprecedented success also made him a target for powerful adversaries and disloyal friends, leading to his untimely downfall and ultimately being banned from the sport. Watch the trailer HERE .

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This is a compelling story in the subject's own words. The Final Round explores a side of the world of boxing not often shared, and one man's perseverance to set his own story straight, despite having accepted his fate with faith and grace."

Filmmaker Joyce Licorish says, "I strive to create content that moves, touches, and inspires-and The Final Round is exactly that. Robert W. Lee built an empire in a world not built for him. When it all came crashing down, he didn't ask for sympathy-just the chance to be heard. This film finally gives him that voice, restored and unfiltered. I'm honored to help bring his powerful story to the screen."

Writer Lisa Maydwell adds, "The Final Round is more than a boxing documentary-it's a powerful tribute to Robert W. Lee, a pioneer whose legacy was clouded by injustice. This film seeks to correct the narrative, shed light on a wrongful conviction, and honor a man whose contributions to safety and diversity transformed the sport forever."

The Final Round will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on June 17, 2025, followed by DVD at major online retailers.

