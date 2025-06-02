Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hrithik-Kiara To Sidharth-Janhvi: 7 Fresh Bollywood Duos Ready To Spark Magic On Screen

Hrithik-Kiara To Sidharth-Janhvi: 7 Fresh Bollywood Duos Ready To Spark Magic On Screen


2025-06-02 09:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood's buzzing with new on-screen couples! From Sidharth-Janhvi to Shahid-Tripti, see which fresh pairings are set to ignite the screen.<img>Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in Param Sundari. Fans eagerly await their on-screen romance.<img>Ahan Pandey and Ananya Panday will be seen in the film Sayara, directed by Mohit Suri.<img>Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are set to appear in Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 film.<img>Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are ready to make a splash in War 2, hitting theaters soon.<img>Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen together for the first time in the film Thama.<img>Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are set to rock the box office with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.<img>Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri will appear in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film.

MENAFN02062025007385015968ID1109625692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search