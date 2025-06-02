403
Hrithik-Kiara To Sidharth-Janhvi: 7 Fresh Bollywood Duos Ready To Spark Magic On Screen
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood's buzzing with new on-screen couples! From Sidharth-Janhvi to Shahid-Tripti, see which fresh pairings are set to ignite the screen.<img>Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in Param Sundari. Fans eagerly await their on-screen romance.<img>Ahan Pandey and Ananya Panday will be seen in the film Sayara, directed by Mohit Suri.<img>Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are set to appear in Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 film.<img>Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are ready to make a splash in War 2, hitting theaters soon.<img>Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen together for the first time in the film Thama.<img>Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are set to rock the box office with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.<img>Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri will appear in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film.
