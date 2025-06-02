If Pakistan Causes Trouble, Something Needs To Be Done: Errol Musk (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Errol Musk, father of the world's richest man and American billionaire Elon Musk, on Monday called for an end to the miseries of Kashmiris living under the spectre of terrorism, saying 'if it is Pakistan causing the trouble, something needs to be done about it'.

In an interaction with IANS, the 79-year-old South African patriarch of the Musk family sympathised with Kashmiris living in a hostile environment and said,“You cannot make ordinary people suffer like this... you've got to make a plan and put an end to it.”

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said he has always been inclined to be on India's side on this matter.

“I have spoken friends who have been on bus trips to Srinagar from Delhi, and you never know how an RPG is coming your way,” he said.

Referring to the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, he said,“It makes no sense to me at all... for two matured nations to be going on like this.”

“You've got to make a plan and put an end to this. You can't make the lives of ordinary people so miserable,” he said.“It's not right.”

“If it's Pakistan which is causing trouble, something has to be done about it,” said Musk senior, in a veiled endorsement for India's Operation Sindoor.

Errol Musk's remarks about the need to give Kashmiris a better life come close to Operation Sindoor and the subsequent global diplomatic outreach to present India's anti-terror stand.

As part of the diplomatic push to consolidate global support against cross-border terrorism, an all-party Parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday interacted with the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT), an organisation in Spain that was established in 1981 to support those affected by terrorist barbarity.