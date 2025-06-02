Ten Malayalam Films That Have Caused A Splash In Gulf Countries, Mohanlal Tops List

The overseas market for Malayalam cinema has expanded significantly, with releases and substantial collections in regions from the US and Europe to African countries. Malayalam cinema often outperforms other Indian language films in international collections. Before the US and Europe became common release destinations, the Gulf was Malayalam cinema's primary overseas market, and it remains crucial. A recent list by Forum Reels reveals the top-grossing Malayalam films in the Gulf.

Mohanlal tops the list with four films in the top 10, including Empuraan, Thudarum, Lucifer, and Pulimurugan, with all four ranking within the top five. Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Nivin Pauly each have one film on the list, while the remaining two are multi-starrers.

Empuraan leads with $9.72 million, followed by Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum, at $6.94 million. Lucifer ranks third with $5.70 million. The multi-starrer 2018, though featuring Tovino Thomas, comes in fourth at $5.64 million. Pulimurugan secures the fifth spot with $4.91 million. Other films on the list include the multi-starrer Manjummel Boys ($4.86 million), Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham ($4.26 million), Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam ($4.23 million), Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham ($3.80 million), and Nivin Pauly's Premam ($3.52 million).