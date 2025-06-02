403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Summer Comes Alive at Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (2nd June, 2025): This summer, Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul invites guests to step into a storybook of unforgettable moments. Set against the city’s vibrant tapestry of history, culture, and culinary delights, both Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet and Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus unveil a collection of immersive experiences that redefine luxury in the heart of summer.
Under the warm twilight sky, guests are welcomed to Open Air Cinema Nights, where classic films meet coastal breezes, the perfect start to an evening of enchantment. Just steps away, the newly revitalized Half Olympic Pool offers a refreshing escape, blending elegance with relaxation.
At the water’s edge, the Bosphorus sets the stage for extraordinary dining. Ocakbaşıı, a summer-exclusive pop-up, delivers flame-kissed flavours in a lively setting, while AQUA tempts seafood lovers with its award-winning Mediterranean creations. For an authentic local touch, the hotel debuts , a weekly ritual held every Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Sip on chillıd rakı and graze on traditional mezze as the sun dips into the strait.
Yalı, set within the Bosphorus property, offers a serene setting for sweet indulgence with Nicolas Lambert’s Afternoon Tea, a symphony of flavours crafted by the world-renowned pastry chef.
Guests are invited to cruise between the two iconic properties aboard a complimentary sea shuttle, with the city skyline as their backdrop and a personal photographer ready to capture every unforgettable frame.
Culture and heritage take centre stage with private, guided tours of Istanbul’s most treasured landmarks including the awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque. Evenings rise to new heights on The Rooftop, where signature cocktails such as the Sult’n’s Martini and Matcha Cocktail are served with sweeping views of minarets and domes.
No visit to Istanbul is complete without surrendering to the serenity of a centuries-old hammam ritual at Kurna Spa, guided by expert therapists in a setting steeped in Ottoman elegance. As night falls, the Michelin Guide-recommended AVLU beckons with its sophisticated take on Modern Anatolian cuisine, served in the serene courtyard beneath the stars.
For a final flourish, guests can pose on the iconic Sultanahmet staircase, a social media favourite, or enjoy the whimsical charm of the limited-time Mackenzie-Childs tea service, a photogenic delight of colour, character, and curated sweets.
This summer, Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul transforms seasonal travel into a story worth telling, one where every detail inspires, and every experience lingers long after the season ends.
Under the warm twilight sky, guests are welcomed to Open Air Cinema Nights, where classic films meet coastal breezes, the perfect start to an evening of enchantment. Just steps away, the newly revitalized Half Olympic Pool offers a refreshing escape, blending elegance with relaxation.
At the water’s edge, the Bosphorus sets the stage for extraordinary dining. Ocakbaşıı, a summer-exclusive pop-up, delivers flame-kissed flavours in a lively setting, while AQUA tempts seafood lovers with its award-winning Mediterranean creations. For an authentic local touch, the hotel debuts , a weekly ritual held every Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Sip on chillıd rakı and graze on traditional mezze as the sun dips into the strait.
Yalı, set within the Bosphorus property, offers a serene setting for sweet indulgence with Nicolas Lambert’s Afternoon Tea, a symphony of flavours crafted by the world-renowned pastry chef.
Guests are invited to cruise between the two iconic properties aboard a complimentary sea shuttle, with the city skyline as their backdrop and a personal photographer ready to capture every unforgettable frame.
Culture and heritage take centre stage with private, guided tours of Istanbul’s most treasured landmarks including the awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque. Evenings rise to new heights on The Rooftop, where signature cocktails such as the Sult’n’s Martini and Matcha Cocktail are served with sweeping views of minarets and domes.
No visit to Istanbul is complete without surrendering to the serenity of a centuries-old hammam ritual at Kurna Spa, guided by expert therapists in a setting steeped in Ottoman elegance. As night falls, the Michelin Guide-recommended AVLU beckons with its sophisticated take on Modern Anatolian cuisine, served in the serene courtyard beneath the stars.
For a final flourish, guests can pose on the iconic Sultanahmet staircase, a social media favourite, or enjoy the whimsical charm of the limited-time Mackenzie-Childs tea service, a photogenic delight of colour, character, and curated sweets.
This summer, Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul transforms seasonal travel into a story worth telling, one where every detail inspires, and every experience lingers long after the season ends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment