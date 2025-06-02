JSSI And IADA Foundation Launch Aviation Innovation Grant Supporting Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Neil Book, Chairman and CEO of JSSI

- Kathy Oberbroeckling, Chief Financial Officer of jetAVIVACHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), a leading provider of maintenance support and financial tools for the business aviation industry, has partnered with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Foundation to launch the JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant.The grant is designed to empower the next generation of aviation entrepreneurs by providing funding and mentorship to students with innovative ideas that could transform the future of business aviation. The JSSI Innovation Grant offers a $5,000 award to the college student who demonstrates exceptional promise, creativity, and a strong business case for their aviation-focused innovation.“At JSSI, we believe the future of business aviation will be shaped by bold ideas and the people courageous enough to pursue them. The JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant is our commitment to nurturing that spirit of entrepreneurship. By partnering with the IADA Foundation, we're not just offering financial support - we're investing in the next generation of aviation leaders who will challenge, drive progress, and redefine what's possible in our industry,” said Neil Book, Chairman and CEO of JSSI.“The IADA Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with JSSI to support bright, driven students who are ready to bring great ideas into the business aviation industry,” said IADA Foundation Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee Kathy Oberbroeckling, who also serves as Chief Financial Officer of jetAVIVA.“The JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant is more than just funding, it is an investment in the next generation of aviation leaders.”JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant DetailsAward Amount: $5,000Application Period: June 1 to Sept. 1, 2025Award Presented at the IADA Fall Meeting, Oct. 2025Eligibility:Current college student (bachelor's or master's level)Minimum GPA of 3.3Application RequirementsSubmit a Lean Canvas or problem statement outlining the business concept and market opportunitySubmit a short essay (500 words or less)Selection ProcessApplications will be reviewed by the IADA Foundation Board. Final selection will be made in collaboration with the JSSI management team.ContactErika IngleManaging Director, IADAOffice: + 1 (866) 284-4744Email: ...About JSSIFounded in 1989 and headquartered in Chicago, JSSI is the leading independent provider of hourly cost maintenance (HCM) programs for business aircraft engines, airframes, and auxiliary power units (APUs). JSSI's HCM programs cover over 300 different makes and models of business aircraft.JSSI has constructed a portfolio of complementary business lines that support owners, operators, and maintenance providers across the entire lifecycle of ownership, including parts procurement, maintenance tracking software, aircraft financing, and advisory services.With 6,500+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data, scale, and innovation to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of aircraft platform. Institutional investors GTCR, Genstar Capital, and Blackstone provide strong sponsorship to JSSI. Learn more at jetsupport.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services Members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to .

