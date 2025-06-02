Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Civil Aviation Workers Pay Tribute At Alley Of Honor (PHOTO)

2025-06-02 07:08:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ On the occasion of June 2 - Civil Aviation Workers' Professional Day, employees of the civil aviation sector visited the Alley of Honor to pay their respects, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

The visit included a solemn tribute to late National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Attendees laid wreaths and bouquets at his tomb in honor of his memory.

The delegation also visited the tomb of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing floral arrangements in recognition of her contributions.

