Iran Elects Ambassador To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan has been appointed and communicated to the counterpart to facilitate the necessary procedures, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the ambassador appointed by Iran to Azerbaijan is a highly experienced, renowned, and proficient diplomat in the Eurasian domain, with his identity to be disclosed following the formal procedures.

Baghaei stated that relations with Central Asian and Caucasian nations are crucial for Iran, with specific emphasis on the significance of its relationship with Azerbaijan.

To note, the term of office of Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyid Abbas Mousavi, expired in May 2024.