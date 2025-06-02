Ghana's President Mahama To Deliver Keynote Address At Mining In Motion 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the Mining in Motion conference, taking place from June 2-4 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. His address will outline the country's strategy and efforts by Africa to drive economic development through the sustainable exploitation of mineral resources.

As Africa's leading gold producer, Ghana – under the leadership of President Mahama - continues to set the standard in sustainable resource management, investment attraction and local content development. In 2024, the country's gold mining sector generated $11.6 billion, with small-scale gold mining ( ) alone contributing $5 billion in export revenue and employing over one million people. The President's participation underscores Ghana and Africa's commitment to fostering a responsible, high-growth mining industry that supports economic expansion and job creation.

Under the theme, Sustainable Mining & Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Growth, Mining in Motion 2025 will convene Africa's top industry stakeholders, global investors and leading institutions – including the World Bank and the World Gold Council – to explore emerging trends, regulatory developments and technological advancements shaping the future of mining. The conference will highlight Ghana and Africa's strategic vision, emphasizing policies that enhance local benefits, promote sustainability and strengthen international partnerships.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with the World Bank and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders and engage in critical discussions on artisanal, small-scale and large-scale mining.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting ASGM and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting . For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact ... .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.