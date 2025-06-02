403
Putin aide assures Russia will reply to West’s attempted restrictions in Baltic Sea
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing countermeasures against possible hostile NATO actions in the Baltic Sea, according to Nikolay Patrushev, a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at a government Maritime Board meeting on Monday, Patrushev accused NATO of increasing its activity in the region to the point it resembles piracy.
Patrushev said Moscow has already coordinated a set of responses with the president but did not specify the measures. He emphasized that the Russian Baltic Fleet is strengthening its presence to safeguard navigation and prevent provocations by what Russia terms “unfriendly” countries.
The presidential aide warned that NATO is rapidly escalating its military and reconnaissance presence in the Baltics, undermining the post-World War II international security framework. He linked these developments to broader Western efforts to pressure Russia, including legislation that would allow inspections of vessels serving Russian interests and potential restrictions on their movement through the Baltic Sea and international straits.
Patrushev cited a recent incident on May 13, when the Estonian Navy, supported by NATO aircraft, attempted to detain the Gabon-flagged vessel Jaguar in the Gulf of Finland. Estonia’s Foreign Minister argued the ship was unflagged and uninsured, describing the action as an inspection. Patrushev also noted Estonia’s harassment of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” tankers operating outside Western insurance networks.
Last month, Patrushev had warned that Western maritime restrictions on Russia were nearing a naval blockade. He stressed that if diplomatic and legal efforts fail, Russia is ready to deploy its navy to protect navigation in the region.
