African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) Secretary General Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 Ahead Of Energy Bank Launch

Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), will speak at this year's edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference – the country's premier industry event, scheduled for September 3-4 in Luanda. Ibrahim's return to the conference reflects his commitment to supporting oil and gas projects in the country and comes as the organization prepares to launch the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) – a financial institution created in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Established with the aim of improving access to financing for African oil and gas projects, the AEB is on track to commence operations in June 2025, with the finalization of key arrangements made in April 2025. Headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, the bank will have an initial capitalization of $5 billion, supported by an $83 million commitment made by each APPO member state. As of March 2025, three member countries – Angola, Nigeria and Ghana – had contributed, reflecting the support from some of Africa's biggest oil and gas producers. At AOG 2025, Ibrahim is set to share insight into the role the institution will play in markets such as Angola and how improved financing can support regional fuel security.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

As sub-Saharan Africa's second largest oil producer, Angola strives to sustain oil production above one million barrels per day beyond 2027. In tandem, the country aims to bolster gas monetization, with its first non-associated gas project – led by the New Gas Consortium – coming online in late-2025 or early-2026. Through a multi-year strategy, improved fiscals and an upcoming Gas Master Plan, the country is incentivizing spending across the entire oil and gas value chain. The AEB will support these goals by offering project developers the requisite financing to accelerate exploration, production and project development.

Operating as a development finance institution, the AEB will focus on Africa. The bank will have three classes of shareholders, with Class A featuring founding countries, APPO member states and Afreximbank; Class B consisting of other African countries, alongside their national oil companies; and Class C being reserved for individual and corporate investors outside of the continent. This structure offers access to a wide investment pool and reflects the drive by APPO and Afreximbank to support African oil and gas developments. AOG 2025 offers a strategic platform for project developers in Angola to gain insight into financing opportunities made possible through the AEB. Ibrahim's participation will not only provide a greater understanding of the role the bank can play in the country but foster dealmaking in Angola as companies seek new financing mechanisms to expand their portfolios.

Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO)



