Condition Of Man Injured By Landmine In Goranboy Revealed
The condition of a man injured by a landmine two days ago in Goranboy has been disclosed, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Medical Territorial Authority (TƏBİB).
On May 31 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a male patient born in 1980 was admitted to the Emergency Medical Department of Abbas Səhhət Hospital, part of the Ganja City Unified Hospital complex.
The patient underwent amputation of his left foot at the heel and suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to various parts of his body.
Necessary medical treatment has been provided, and his condition is currently assessed as moderately severe. The patient continues to receive care in the hospital's Traumatology Department.
