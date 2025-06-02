Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Rejects US Unjustified Claims Of Violating Geneva Understanding


2025-06-02 05:09:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 2 (KUNA) -- China rejected Monday US "unjustified" accusations that it allegedly violated understandings concluded in Geneva last month, saying they were not true.
The US kept triggering economic and trade disputes which increased the state of "uncertainty and instabiliy" of bilateral relations, Ministry of Trade's statement was cited by the Xinhua news agency as saying.
The US adopted "restrictive and discriminatory" measures against China since the May 12 joint statement that was issued after talks in Geneva, including restrictions on imports of artificial intelligence chips and revoking of visas of Chinese students, it said.
The ministry said Beijing was committed to the "serious and honest" application of the Geneva statement, according to which China cancelled or suspended custom and non-custom anti-US measures.
It urged the US to correct its "wrong" practices in order to promote a stable and sustainable development of economic and trade relations, and said it would continue fierce protection of China's interest. (end)
