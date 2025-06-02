Astrazeneca Pharma Stock May Extend Rally As Momentum Strengthens: SEBI RA Finversify

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. could maintain its upward trajectory after surpassing its former swing high of ₹9,200, according to SEBI-registered research firm Finversify. </p> <p>At the time of writing, AstraZeneca Pharma India shares were trading at ₹8,879.00, up 11.4% on the day.</p> <p>Finversify said the Average Directional Index (ADX) shows positive momentum, which signals growing trend strength. </p> <p>The research firm established ₹7,810 as a key support level.</p> <p>Stock prices rose by 8% following the company's announcement of a 47.7% annual increase in fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit, reaching ₹58.2 crore.</p> <p>The pharma company also posted a 25.4% revenue growth to ₹480.4 crore. </p> <p>Meanwhile, core profit increased by 75% to ₹86 crore, while profit margins climbed 500 basis points, reaching 17.96%. </p> <p>The stock has risen nearly 30% during the previous six months and is headed for a third straight session of gains.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has risen 23.4% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
