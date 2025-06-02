Astrazeneca Pharma Stock May Extend Rally As Momentum Strengthens: SEBI RA Finversify

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. could maintain its upward trajectory after surpassing its former swing high of ₹9,200, according to SEBI-registered research firm Finversify.

At the time of writing, AstraZeneca Pharma India shares were trading at ₹8,879.00, up 11.4% on the day.

Finversify said the Average Directional Index (ADX) shows positive momentum, which signals growing trend strength.

The research firm established ₹7,810 as a key support level.

Stock prices rose by 8% following the company's announcement of a 47.7% annual increase in fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit, reaching ₹58.2 crore.

The pharma company also posted a 25.4% revenue growth to ₹480.4 crore.

Meanwhile, core profit increased by 75% to ₹86 crore, while profit margins climbed 500 basis points, reaching 17.96%.

The stock has risen nearly 30% during the previous six months and is headed for a third straight session of gains.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

The stock has risen 23.4% so far in 2025.

