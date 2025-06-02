Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Astrazeneca Pharma Stock May Extend Rally As Momentum Strengthens: SEBI RA Finversify

Astrazeneca Pharma Stock May Extend Rally As Momentum Strengthens: SEBI RA Finversify


2025-06-02 05:01:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. could maintain its upward trajectory after surpassing its former swing high of ₹9,200, according to SEBI-registered research firm Finversify. </p> <p>At the time of writing, AstraZeneca Pharma India shares were trading at ₹8,879.00, up 11.4% on the day.</p> <p>Finversify said the Average Directional Index (ADX) shows positive momentum, which signals growing trend strength. </p> <p>The research firm established ₹7,810 as a key support level.</p> <p>Stock prices rose by 8% following the company's announcement of a 47.7% annual increase in fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit, reaching ₹58.2 crore.</p> <p>The pharma company also posted a 25.4% revenue growth to ₹480.4 crore. </p> <p>Meanwhile, core profit increased by 75% to ₹86 crore, while profit margins climbed 500 basis points, reaching 17.96%. </p> <p>The stock has risen nearly 30% during the previous six months and is headed for a third straight session of gains.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has risen 23.4% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

MENAFN02062025007385015968ID1109624211

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search