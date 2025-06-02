Gold Smelting Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of Newmont, Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Polyus Gold International, Anglogold Ashanti, Zijin Mining Group, Gold Fields & More

Dublin, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Smelting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gold smelting market is experiencing robust growth, with significant expansion observed over recent years. In 2024, the market size is projected to reach $27.89 billion, growing to $29.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

This growth in the historical period is largely driven by increased demand for gold in various sectors, such as jewelry, electronics, and industrial applications. The surge in gold mining and exploration activities, coupled with heightened environmental regulations and sustainability efforts, has also played a crucial role.

Looking ahead, the gold smelting market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $39.33 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to rising gold prices and increased demand for gold across jewelry, electronics, and investment sectors.

Additionally, the expansion of electronic waste recycling and a growing appetite for gold as a safe-haven asset are expected to drive market dynamics. Emerging markets are also seeing economic growth that contributes to this trend. Technological advancements in smelting processes and the development of more environmentally friendly methods are some of the key trends expected to shape the market.

The jewelry and luxury goods industries are pivotal in this context, as they require high-purity gold for manufacturing fine jewelry and luxury products. An increase in disposable incomes has led to a higher consumer expenditure on high-end goods, thereby boosting demand for gold smelting. According to the World Gold Council, global demand for gold reached 4,553.7 tons in 2024, marking an increase of 61.2 tons compared to the previous year. This demand surge is significantly driving the gold smelting market.

Strategic expansions are underway within the industry, with companies enhancing their refining capabilities. A notable development in this regard occurred in August 2024 when Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, in partnership with Rosy Royal Minerals and Ghana's central bank, inaugurated a new facility with a 400 kilograms per day processing capacity. This venture aims to combat revenue loss from unrefined gold exports and illicit gold smuggling.

Moreover, in October 2024, StoneX Group Inc. bolstered its market position by acquiring JBR Recovery Ltd.'s precious metal recovery and refining business. This acquisition enhances StoneX's capabilities in metal trading, recycling, and refining, thus offering a comprehensive lifecycle service to its clients.

The gold smelting market is dominated by major players such as Newmont Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited, among others. North America emerged as a leading region in 2024, with the market spanning across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more. Countries like the USA, China, India, and Brazil are key contributors to this market, highlighting its global scope.

This burgeoning market will continue to evolve, driven by technological innovation, regulatory landscapes, and fluctuating economic conditions. As such, stakeholders must stay abreast of these changes to leverage potential opportunities effectively and sustain growth in this dynamic industry.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Type: Cupellation, Electrolysis, Refining

By Gold Source: Ore, Recycled Gold, Placer Gold By Application: Jewelry, Electronics, Dentistry, Investment

Subsegments:



By Cupellation: Fire Assay Method, Lead-Based Smelting, Oxidation Process

By Electrolysis: Wohlwill Process, Electrolytic Refining, Electro-Winning Process By Refining: Miller Process, Aqua Regia Process, Chlorination Process

Key Attributes:

