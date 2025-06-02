Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Telecom Breach Triggers Nearly One Million Subscriber Exodus


2025-06-02 04:12:14
(MENAFN) South Korea’s top telecom giant, SK Telecom (SKT), has experienced a significant subscriber downturn following a major data breach, with close to one million users switching mobile providers in May alone, according to a report by a local news outlet on Monday.

New statistics released by the Korea Telecommunications Operations Association reveal that SKT lost 677,491 customers over April and May combined. Although the company attracted 157,631 new subscribers during this time frame, it still faced a net decline exceeding half a million users.

This breach, recognized as one of the most extensive cyberattacks in South Korea’s history, came to light in April and reportedly compromised personal information belonging to more than 20 million individuals. The revelation triggered a surge in carrier switches, with 943,509 consumers changing providers in May — a sharp jump from 690,954 in April.

A large portion of these defectors moved to SKT’s main rivals: KT and LG Uplus, which rank as the nation’s second- and third-largest telecom operators.

Despite the subscriber losses, SKT remains the dominant player in South Korea’s mobile market, holding a 40.25% share in the first quarter of 2025.

Following widespread public backlash, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won publicly apologized last month, admitting the breach’s severity and promising to enhance the company’s cybersecurity defenses.

