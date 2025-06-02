UAE's Sovereign Cloud Ambitions Strengthened By Microsoft-Core42 Alliance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Microsoft and Core42, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based G42, have formalised a multi-year agreement with the Abu Dhabi Government to implement a sovereign cloud infrastructure. This initiative aims to process over 11 million daily digital interactions across government entities, citizens, and businesses, aligning with the UAE's $3.54 billion digital strategy for 2025–2027.

The collaboration leverages Core42's Sovereign Public Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure and enhanced by the Insight platform, to ensure data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. This infrastructure is designed to support the UAE's goal of automating all government processes and deploying more than 200 AI-driven solutions to enhance public service efficiency.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, emphasised the transformative potential of AI in government operations, stating that Abu Dhabi is setting a global standard for AI adoption in the public sector. Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, highlighted that the partnership goes beyond technological advancement, representing a commitment to building a resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?