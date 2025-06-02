UAE's Sovereign Cloud Ambitions Strengthened By Microsoft-Core42 Alliance
Microsoft and Core42, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based G42, have formalised a multi-year agreement with the Abu Dhabi Government to implement a sovereign cloud infrastructure. This initiative aims to process over 11 million daily digital interactions across government entities, citizens, and businesses, aligning with the UAE's $3.54 billion digital strategy for 2025–2027.
The collaboration leverages Core42's Sovereign Public Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure and enhanced by the Insight platform, to ensure data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. This infrastructure is designed to support the UAE's goal of automating all government processes and deploying more than 200 AI-driven solutions to enhance public service efficiency.
Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, emphasised the transformative potential of AI in government operations, stating that Abu Dhabi is setting a global standard for AI adoption in the public sector. Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, highlighted that the partnership goes beyond technological advancement, representing a commitment to building a resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure.Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment