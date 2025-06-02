Lecture Series For Nigerian Community On Hajj, Udhiyah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In the presence of nearly 100 people and under the direct supervision of Sheikh Masoud Odini, a series of lectures was launched for the Nigerian community, focusing on important topics related to Hajj, the ritual of sacrifice (Udhiyah), and the virtues of the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah.

This initiative was organised as part of the center's commitment to educating Muslim communities and strengthening their connection to religious values and major Islamic occasions.

To ensure broader outreach and understanding, the lectures were prepared and delivered in three primary languages commonly spoken among the community members: Hausa, Yoruba, and English. This multilingual approach significantly enhanced engagement and comprehension among the attendees.

Five qualified preachers collaborated in designing and implementing the programme. They worked together to develop the content, structure the overall framework, and deliver it in a clear and effective manner suitable for diverse age groups and cultural backgrounds within the community.

The programme's goals extend beyond this series, as a year-round plan has been put in place to maintain ongoing communication with the community, addressing various religious, social, and cultural topics.

This initiative reflects the center's ongoing efforts to promote religious awareness and positive engagement with diverse communities, contributing to the development of a well-informed, cohesive society that respects cultural and religious diversity.