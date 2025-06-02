Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mongolia, Turkmenistan Ink Several Deals to Boost Bilateral Ties

2025-06-02 03:58:24
(MENAFN) According to the Mongolian presidential office website on Monday, Mongolia and Turkmenistan have inked several agreements aimed at strengthening their bilateral relationship.

These accords, signed in Ulan Bator—the Mongolian capital—comprise a joint declaration focused on expanding collaboration between the two nations. Additionally, memorandums of understanding were formalized covering partnership areas such as health, education, science, media, culture, and light industry.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Ulan Bator on Sunday evening, embarking on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation. Enditem.

